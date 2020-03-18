Maya Cinemas to temporarily close amid COVID-19 concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)–– Maya Cinemas has announced a temporarily closure of all theater locations as a precaution to the coronavirus outbreak.

In their statement, they said they will be closed until further notice.

“Our cinemas are built to be integral parts of the community. We are committed to doing our part in slowing the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The safety of our employees and community remains of utmost importance, and because of this, we’ve made the difficult decision to temporarily close all Maya Cinemas locations beginning at 7:00pm on Tuesday March 17th, 2020. Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, we feel that this closure is the best measure to ensure the safety of all of our staff members and you, our friends and family. We will reopen our doors when we and the local authorities have determined that we can welcome you back.”

The movie theater company will also provide refunds to customer who purchased their tickets in advance.

