Massive fire destroys 1,100 tons of hay

(KSEE) Firefighters say a massive hay fire near Kerman, California left more than $500,000 in damage Tuesday night.

The fire began Tuesday around 3 p.m. and quickly spread to nearby farm equipment and a tractor trailer.

“What was unusual for this area was the large amount of hay was stacked pretty close to a shop, some farm equipment, as well as two homes,” explained Fresno County Fire Batallion Chief Seth Brown.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2ndTiMb