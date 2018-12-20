Mary Kate’s Holiday Recipe: Grandma Honeybee’s Cinnamon Rolls

Grandma Honeybee’s cinnamon rolls are a holiday tradition for 17’s Mary Kate Paquette.

Mary Kate’s dad, Dan Paquette, wakes up extra early on Christmas morning to make the cinnamon rolls his mom, Georgia Paquette, use to make for him as a kid.

“My favorite part about making these is that it reminds me of my childhood and my mother,” Dan Paquette said.

Enjoy!

Mary Kate Paquette’s Grandma Honeybee’s Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients:

2 cups of milk

2 tablespoons of sugar

2 tablespoons of butter

2 teaspoons of salt

3 packets of yeast

8 cups of flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 teaspoon of baking powder

More Sugar

Cinnamon

Brown sugar

Directions:

1. Warm two cups of milk, 2 tablespoons of sugar, 2 tablespoons of butter and 2 teaspoons of salt on the stove. Do not bring to a boil, just let it heat up enough to melt butter. Take off heat and stir.

2. Dump 3 packets of yeast and a teasponn of sugar into hot water to activate.

3. While the yeast is raising, add 8 cups of flour into a bowl. Pour milk mixture and yeast into bowl to make the dough. Knead dough.

4. Cover dough with a towel and place in warm space for 30 minutes to let dough rise. (Note: We usually turn the oven on for a second to warm it up and then turn it off and place bowl inside. Do not heat oven too hot and be sure to turn it off before you place dough in oven.)

5. Remove dough from warm space. Add a teaspoon of baking soda, a teaspoon of baking powder and a sprinkle of flour. Knead the dough.

6. Place dough on floured work space. Roll the dough out. Sprinkle sugar, cinnamon and brown sugar to cover dough.

7. Roll dough, then cut pieces about and inch and a half thick.

8. Place pieces in baking pan. Cover and let them sit for about 20 minutes to let dough rise.

9. Bake in oven at 350 degree for 25 minutes. (Note every oven is different so be sure to check on them. Time may vary.)

Frosting:

2 pound of powder sugar

6 tablespoons of butter

1/2 cup of milk

1 block of cream cheese

vanilla

1. Add 2 pounds of powder sugar, 6 table spoons of melted butter, 1/2 cup of milk and a block of cream cheese and a splash of vanilla into a bowl. Mix. (Note: Let the cream cheese sit out until about room temperature. This will make it easier to mix in.)