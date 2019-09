Local firefighters helped rescue dogs find new homes Saturday.

Marley’s Mutts and the Kern County Fire Department teamed up to match dogs with new owners Saturday, Sept. 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

They’re calling it Mutts and Fire Trucks. It took place at The Station at 7900 Downing St., Suite D.

Guests brought their children along to meet their potential new furry friend and meet some firefighters and take a look at a fire truck.