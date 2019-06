BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fruits, veggies and chicken – oh my!

Hen’s Roost hosted their weekly “Market on the Hill” on Saturday at the Kaiser Permanente on Mall View Road, near Oswell Street.

And, it wasn’t just about the baby lettuce and organic fruits, the market had seasoned chicken grilling on the barbie and the event also added a Mediterranean touch to its event – French style sheep milk yogurt.

The farmers market is every Saturday, all year long, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.