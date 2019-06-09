Market on the Hill hosts Community Blood Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Community Blood Bank brought its community-wide blood drive to the farmers market in northeast Bakersfield.

During the summer, Houchin sees fewer donors because schools are out and people go out of town for vacation, so the blood drive is extremely important for the blood bank.

“Currently we have two local hospital that in desperate need of O-negative blood, so if you’re a O-negative donor and you haven’t been here for awhile we would love for you to come out. You can certainly go to either one of our donor centers, but your blood type is desperately needed for some trauma victims,” said Director of Community Development, Tracy Hunter.

The blood drive lasts all month long.

The next one will be Tuesday at the Truxtun Donor Center, 5901 Truxtun Avenue from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

And, Wednesday, at the ATRIUM Building, 5001 E. Commercenter Drive at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also Wednesday – Kern County Dept. of Human Services, 3711 Columbus St. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.