Marie Callender’s re-opening California Avenue location tomorrow

Marie Callender’s Restaurant and Bakery is re-opening its California Avenue location tomorrow.

The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Marie Callender’s was closed in August after the chain’s parent company, Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC, filed for bankruptcy protection. The new owners are Bob LaRue and Dave McDonough, who currently own the Marie Callender’s in Azusa.

“When we heard that the Bakersfield Marie Callender’s was closing, we immediately went to work to bring it back,” LaRue said. “This is an exciting day for us and the staff, and for the many patrons we have heard from who want their Marie’s back.”

In celebration of the re-opening, the restaurant will offer a pie sale that lasts through the end of the month. A major remodel of the building is being planned for early 2020.