TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed in a crash in Taft on Tuesday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Maricopa man Jorge Luis Velasco Hernandez was killed at around 6:57 p.m. after crashing his vehicle on Gardner Field Road just east of Gas Company Road.

The department said the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. The crash caused Hernandez to be ejected from the vehicle, after which he died from his injuries.