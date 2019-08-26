Margarita championship held to benefit local cancer patients

Margarita lovers got the chance to head to the inaugural Kern Margarita Championship Saturday evening. 

The event was hosted by local nonprofit The Josh Farler Foundation, and was a chance for Kern residents to enjoy live music, great food and a featured margarita tasting- all to support local cancer patients. 

“It’s a fundraiser for local cancer patients to help with food, transportation, and housing for them while they’re traveling for treatment,” said the championship’s co-chair Michelle Avila. “It’s all through the Josh Farler Foundation, which is a local nonprofit, all volunteer based. I’m a volunteer tonight, helping put on this event.” 

Competitors included those from Sonder, La Costa, BLVD and La Mina. 17’s Nick James emceed the event. 

