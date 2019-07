BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a man who spent more than two months in a hospital after being found unresponsive with head trauma has been ruled a homicide, coroner’s officials said.

Lawrence Lee Olivas, 68, died July 12 from blunt force head trauma, according to the coroner’s office.

He was found unresponsive early May 9 in the 2700 block of Dore Drive.