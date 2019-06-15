Man’s body found in Lake Isabella

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Crews have found a man’s body in the water at the French Gulch boat ramps at Lake Isabella early Saturday morning.

According to Kern Valley Search and Rescue, the man was found around 7:45 a.m. near the boat docks.

Earlier in the week, a boater had gone missing near the French Gulch Marina. He had not been identified, but only described as a 36-year-old man.

It has not been confirmed whether or not the missing boater is the person found in the water.

The identity of the man is pending notification from the Coroner.