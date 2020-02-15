Manhunt underway for 17-year-old who shot and killed his mother and brother

A manhunt outside of Washington, D.C. is underway Saturday night for Levi Norwood, 17, who shot and killed his mother and six-year-old brother, investigators said. Norwood’s father Joshua returned home Friday night and found his loved ones dead inside.

The shooting took place in the unincorporated community of Midland, Virginia where Jen Norwood and son Wyatt were shot dead. When the father returned home friday night he found Levi armed with a gun.

Local sheriff said Levi shot his father as well but managed to escape and call for help. They believe Norwood stole a red 2007 Toyota Camry about five miles from his home and fled.

Deputies now think he had plans to leave the state, broadening the scope of the manhunt.

“It’s an ongoing investigation but there is no degree of certainty that he is in fact alone,” Fauquier County Sheriff Robert Mosier told reporters at a press conference.

Weekend activites including church services have been cancelled as neighbors are being told to be vigilant.

At this time investigators are not clear what led Levi to shoot and kill his family members. Investigators warn the public they can’t guarantee the violence is over.

The father is in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds and is in stable condition.