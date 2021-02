TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) -- A man is accused of hitting a 76-year-old woman in the face with a glass bottle and tying her to a chair before stealing her car, according to a court document.

John Page, 51, has pleaded not guilty to charges of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and theft from an elder adult filed in connection with the incident on San Gabriel Drive near Golden Hills Boulevard, according to court records. He's held on $75,000 bail.