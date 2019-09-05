Man wanted in theft outside west Bakersfield residence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted connection with a theft outside a west Bakersfield residence last month.

Police said the theft occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Aug. 10 at a residence in the 10800 block of Gainsborough Court.

The man is described as Hispanic, mid to late 30s, 5-foot-7, medium build, short brown hair and wore a blue T-shirt, dark gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.