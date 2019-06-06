Man wanted in southwest Bakersfield vehicle burglaries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of a man wanted in several vehicle burglaries in southwest Bakersfield.

The burglaries occurred between April 6 and April 9 in the 4600 block of New Horizon Boulevard, police said.

The man is described as white or Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, shaved head, and wore a red T-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000s-model Dodge Dakota, dark green or black with a gray stripe on the driver’s side and metal frame over the pickup bed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas at 326-3846 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.