Man wanted in armed robbery at Dollar General store

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was armed with a yellow folding knife is wanted in a robbery that occurred in July at a Dollar General store, police said.

The incident occurred at about 6:55 p.m. July 20 at 2728 S. Chester Ave, police said.

The robber is described as 30 to 35 years old, 6 feet 3 inches, 260 pounds, short brown hair with a high fade, brown eyes, brown “chinstrap-style” beard and was wearing a black sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer T. Salazar at 326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.