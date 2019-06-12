Man wanted for taco restaurant burglary







Bakersfield Police have released photos of a man they believe burglarized a restaurant in southwest Bakersfield on May 17.

They described him as a hispanic male, 25-25 years old, about 5 feet, 9 inches all with shaved hair. He has a thin build and was wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts, black Nike shoes and sunglasses at the time of the burglary.

Around 6 p.m. he drove away from the Tacos El Dorado restaurant, located at 1549 White Lane, in a white, mid-’90s Chevrolet Caprice.

Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to call Officer T. Salazar at 326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.