Man wanted for shoplifting from Rite Aid

A man is wanted for stealing multiple items from a Rite Aid in Oildale last week.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community to help identify the man who stole multiple items from the Rite Aid at 100 China Grade Loop in Oildale on July 3. Around 10:15 a.m. the man walked to the makeup aisle and grabbed multiple items and then left the store without paying. Once out of the store he got on a bicycle and rode off with the merchandise.

If anyone has information on this suspect, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, Detective Malloy at 661-392-4376 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. Anonymous text tips can be sent to TIP411

(847411). Type the keyword “KCSO” prior to the message.