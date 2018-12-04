Man wanted for robbery, stabbing in Lost Hills

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the community's help in locating a man who they believe is the suspect in a robbery and stabbing that happened this morning in Lost Hills.

According to a press release from KCSO:

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Jaime Valdez (male, 6'00", 230 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes). Deputies obtained two felony warrants for Valdez' arrest. Valdez' whereabouts are currently unknown, but he frequents Wasco and Lost Hills. Valdez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies were dispatched to a separate call for service at approximately 7:28 a.m., regarding a robbery in the 21000 block of Highway 46. The suspect was armed with a knife and had already fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, Deputies learned the suspect in the stabbing and robbery were one in the same.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness at (661) 322-4040.