Man wanted for questioning in fatal crash on Stockdale Hwy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal crash on Stockdale Highway in last month.

The man is described as a Hispanic, 20 to 30, 5 feet 6 inches to 6 feet tall, thin build, with a beard. The man was wearing a black jacket, black sweat pants, white sandals, and a blue LA Dodgers knit cap at the time of the incident.





The vehicle is described as a mid-2000’s gray/charcoal Infinity G37 with tinted windows and black rims.





The crash occurred on Nov. 19 just after 12 a.m. at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Renfro Road.

Investigation revealed the red Honda Civic was racing before sideswiping another vehicle before crashing and killing Carmen Romero Vidal, 23, of Bakersfield, according to BPD. Vidal was a passenger in the Honda Civic.

Vidal, the driver and another passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to the the department. Vidal died at the hospital.

If you have any information regarding this call the Bakersfield Police department at 661-327-7111.