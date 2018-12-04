Man tried for murder of prominent grape grower found dead near Delano

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A dead body discovered yesterday morning near Delano has been identified as Mariano Fernandez Perez, 24, who was recently tried for the murder of the local grape grower Jakov Dulcich.

Perez's body was found at Wallace Avenue, south of State Route 155 just before 7 a.m. on Monday. According to KCSO, there were traumatic wounds on his body.

On Nov. 5, charges were dropped against Perez. The dismissal came after a jury deadlocked 11-1 in favor of acquittal in September.

Back then, we reported the charges still could be refiled if additional evidence is developed, but Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe said during the trial all evidence indicates police simply got the wrong man.

Dulcich, 84, was shot to death in his Range Rover on Browning Road in broad daylight April 11.

After the shooting, the Range Rover crashed into a PT Cruiser. The driver of the PT Cruiser said the man who shot Dulcich pointed a gun at him and fired but missed, according to reports.

That witness originally picked Perez out of a lineup of suspect photos, but maintained the killer didn't have tattoos.

Perez had several very visible tattoos on his neck.

During the trial, when called to called to testify, the witness reportedly looked at Perez and said he wasn't the shooter.

Earlier this month, Secret Witness put out a $30,000 reward for information on the case.

If you have information you're urged to call them at 322-4040.

Perez's death marks 100 homicides so far this year in our county. Last year set the record for the deadliest year in Kern County with 103 homicides. For more on local homicides, visit the KGET Homicide Tracker.