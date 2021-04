BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into police custody on Saturday night after a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant in central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. at Palm and Oak streets, causing some flooding in the area. A man was questioned at the scene before taking a sobriety test. He was then led away in handcuffs.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured or if the man has been charged with any crimes.