BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– A man is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning Wednesday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department.

Officials said a man in his 30s was walking his dog and pushing his child on a stroller on South Norma Street near West Bowman Road when a lightning bolt hit the top of his head, traveled through his body and exited through his foot at approximately 7:35 a.m.

Bystanders with medical background administered aid to the victim until officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, according to police. He was transported to the a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the man’s dog and child were unharmed.

Lightning strikes across Kern County Wednesday started several fires. Firefighters responded to several tree fires across town, and the Kern County Fire Department is working on containing two brush fires east of Interstate 5.