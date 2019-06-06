Man shot while allegedly breaking into home had harassed woman on same street, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man with a hammer who was shot by a woman after allegedly breaking into an east Bakersfield home had previously harassed a woman on the same street, according to a court document.

An April 19 request for a restraining order filled out by a woman living in the 3100 block of Montello Street asked that Andrew Oldham, 33, stay at least 100 yards away from her and her home.

The woman said in the request Oldham, her husband’s cousin, began sending her messages demanding she talk to him after she deleted her Facebook account in March.

Oldham told her, “If you don’t talk to me about it I’m going to (expletive) explode,” the woman wrote. He accused her of cheating, she said, and when she blocked his number he twice showed up at her house and said he loved her, the document says.

The woman wrote that she told Oldham’s mother about the situation and the mother responded, “He has a gun, it could get way worse.”

A hearing regarding the petition was held May 8 but neither the woman nor Oldham showed up and the case was dismissed, court records show.

Oldham is held on $112,500 bail on suspicion of robbery, assault and other crimes in connection with the break-in Wednesday morning in the 3100 block of Montello Street. A woman shot Oldham in the abdomen after he entered her home and he suffered minor to moderate injuries.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon.