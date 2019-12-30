Man was shot to death in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a man killed in a shooting in South Bakersfield at 11:49 Sunday morning.

According to Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance call at the 1900 block of Missouri Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound laying on the front yard of a residence inside a gated community.

The man was pronounced dead.

Officers arrested 49-year-old Jose Velazquez and recovered the gun at the scene.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

According to Lieutenant Ollague, the suspect is not related to the man he’s accused of killing.

This is a developing story.