Man shot to death in Oildale Sunday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting in Oildale leaves one man dead, early Sunday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a trailer park in the 200 block of Beardsley Avenue, around 3:20 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Deputies provided medical attention for the victim, but the man died at the scene.

According to Lieutenant Swanson, no firearms have been recovered and there are no suspects at this time.

Homicide detectives are now investigating this case.

Anyone with more information is urged to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.