BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The McFarland Police Department are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday night.

Officers responded to the shooting on the intersection of East Kern Avenue and Browning Road in McFarland around 7:30 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital and remains in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.