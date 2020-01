BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man shot in Wasco Friday night has died.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department responded Friday to a shooting at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and 12th Street. When deputies arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg and other major injuries.

The man was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment of major injuries but did not survive, according to KCSO.

At this time the victims name has not been released by the coroners office.