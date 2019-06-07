Man shot after allegedly breaking into home pleads not guilty to four felonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man with a hammer who was shot by a woman after allegedly breaking into an east Bakersfield home pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including false imprisonment with violence and assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun.

Andrew Oldham, 33, is being held on $100,000 bail and is next due in court July 9, according to court records.

Authorities say Oldham broke into a house in the 3100 block of Montello Street Wednesday morning. A woman shot him in the abdomen after he entered the home, and he suffered minor to moderate injuries.

An April 19 request for a restraining order filled out by a woman living in the 3100 block of Montello Street asked that Oldham stay at least 100 yards away from her and her home.

The woman said in the request Oldham, her husband’s cousin, began sending her messages demanding she talk to him after she deleted her Facebook account in March.

Oldham told her, “If you don’t talk to me about it I’m going to (expletive) explode,” the woman wrote.

He accused her of cheating, she said, and when she blocked his number he twice showed up at her house and said he loved her, the document says.

The woman wrote that she told Oldham’s mother about the situation and the mother responded, “He has a gun, it could get way worse.”