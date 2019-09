WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was critically injured in a shooting on Monday afternoon.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent at around 12:14 p.m. to the 1100 block of Birch Avenue after getting a report of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man in an alley with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

No information on a possible suspect has been provided.