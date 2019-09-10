Man sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting where he took offense to disrespect shown toward Major Sutton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for shooting another man in an argument that involved Major Sutton, a 3-year-old boy shot dead in 2017.

Charles Ray Mitchell, 22, pleaded no contest last month to a charge of assault with a firearm on a person, and a charge of attempted murder was dismissed.

According to court documents, Mitchell and another man were arguing over a woman June 7 when Mitchell swore on the memory of Major, who he said was a cousin to him.

The other man said he didn’t care about Major, the documents say. Mitchell drew a gun and fired, striking the man in the arm.

Officers arrested Mitchell early the next morning.

Police alleged in court documents that Mitchell committed the shooting for the benefit of the Eastside Crips gang. He admitted to being affiliated with members of the gang.

Major died shortly before midnight Nov. 10, 2017, when gunmen kicked down the door of his family’s home and opened fire. His pregnant mother and 5-year-old brother were wounded.

Tyrone Deangelo Johnson, 22, David Reagan Palms, 20, and Myeisha Bernice Dale, 31, were arrested in his death and are awaiting trial on charges including murder.