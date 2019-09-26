Man sentenced to nine years in prison in DUI crash where fetus died

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for driving under the influence when he crashed into the vehicle of a woman who was 16 weeks pregnant and whose fetus died.

A jury hung on a charge of second-degree murder during Jose Odilon Bravo Jr.’s trial in June, but convicted him of DUI causing bodily injury.

Last month, Bravo, 32, pleaded no contest to a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter and the murder charge was dismissed, court records show.

The crash occurred May 5, 2016, on northbound Highway 99 just south of 8th Avenue in Delano.