Man sentenced to 270 days in jail for helping bury body in backyard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who helped bury the body of an overdose victim in a backyard was sentenced Wednesday to 270 days in jail, according to court records.

Dennis Marroquin, 25, and two others moved the body of Joseph Lara, 21, from the residence where he overdosed to a backyard in southwest Bakersfield, where they burned and buried him, according to court documents.

Marroquin pleaded no contest to conspiracy last month. He already has 268 days of custody credits and should be released by the end of the week.

Lara’s body was discovered Jan. 23 when a black Labrador unearthed a toe in the corner of a backyard in the 6200 block of Hathaway Avenue, police said in court documents. The residence is owned by Marroquin’s brother.

Coroner’s officials determined Lara died of intoxication from a mixture of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Co-defendant David Williams pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced April 30 to four years in prison.

Kailee Morrison, the other co-defendant, has pleaded no contest to conspiracy and is scheduled for sentencing June 13.