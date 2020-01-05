Man rescued after arm gets caught in potato harvester

Kern County Fire Department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —  The quick action of local firefighters freed a man after his arm got caught inside the rollers of a potato harvester, Saturday night.

Kern County Firefighters responded to the emergency call in the area of Old Farm and McCutchen Road after 7 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found a man trapped in the industrial equipment.

KCFD officials said it took a little more than 50 minutes to free the man. He was later transported to a local hospital.

Bakersfield Fire Department also assisted in the rescue efforts.

KCFD say the man appeared to have minor to major injuries.

