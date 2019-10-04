Man pleads no contest to hit and run in crash where he abandoned his injured wife

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A man who fled the scene of a crash, leaving his injured wife behind, has pleaded no contest to a hit-and-run charge.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dismissed three other charges against Michael Fimbres, according to court records.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 30.

On Aug. 1, 2018, Fimbres, 29 at the time, drove through a stop sign and hit another vehicle at the intersection of Tulare and Palm avenues in Shafter, the California Highway Patrol said.

Both vehicles veered into an orchard and hit several trees.

Officers said Fimbres ran from the scene, abandoning his seriously injured wife. The driver of the other vehicle also suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Kern Medical for treatment.