Man killed in Taft Highway crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man killed in a crash on Taft Highway has been identified.

Joshua Daniel Russell, 26, died at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday when the car he was driving veered into the opposite lane and hit a utility truck head-on, according to coroner’s officials.

The driver of the utility truck was not injured, police said, and no passengers were involved.

Police said it is not believed drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the collision in the 5600 block of Taft Highway.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.