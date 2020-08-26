Man killed in Northeast Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Northeast Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Water Street, near the intersection of Columbus Street and River Boulevard, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KCSO. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.