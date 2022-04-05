BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials have released the name of the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run accident in McFarland Saturday night.

Marcelino Tenorio Ventura, 29, of Delano, was hit by a car at 10:48 p.m. on Sherwood Avenue, east of Stradley Avenue. He died at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Deputies have not yet located the car involved in the accident, and have not released a description of the vehicle.

There have been 12 pedestrian fatalities in Kern County so far this year, according to 17 News records.