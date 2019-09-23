Man killed, girl injured in drive-by shooting in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and a young girl was injured in a shooting in Delano on Sunday.

The Delano Police Department said at around 2:02 a.m., officers were sent to the area of County Line Road and Randolph Street after getting a report of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire had been taken to another location within the city.

The department said when officers arrived at the new location, they found 42-year-old Omar Ramos, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, DPD said.

The department also found an 8-year-old girl who had been in the backseat of the vehicle. She was hit by flying debris and taken to a local hospital for treatment. She has since been released, DPD said.

The department learned that several suspects in a light-colored sedan opened fire on Ramos’ vehicle. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the police at 661-720-5512.