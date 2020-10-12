Man killed after motorcycle struck power pole near Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed on Saturday after his motorcycle struck a power pole on Wildwood Road south of Highway 46 near Wasco.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 12:05 a.m., officers were sent to the area after receiving a report of a collision. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old Shafter man who had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said officers learned that the man was riding a 2019 Yamaha Raptor southbound on Wildwood Road when, for unknown reasons, he drifted to right and off the road before striking a power pole. The rider was ejected from the Yamaha and was killed, according to the CHP.

The CHP said the rider was wearing an approved helmet. The collision is still under investigation.