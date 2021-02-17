Man killed after dirt bike collides with SUV in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed on Tuesday night after his dirt bike crashed into an SUV in Oildale.

The California Highway Patrol said at around 8:27 p.m., it received a call of a vehicle versus motorcycle collision on Olive Drive and Roberts Lane. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had suffered major injuries in the crash.

The man was taken to Kern Medical for treatment, where he died from his injuries, according to the department. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The CHP said it determined that the Honda dirt bike was traveling westbound on Olive Drive while a Chevrolet SUV was heading eastbound in the left turn lane, stopped, and was preparing to turn left into the back entrance of an AM/PM.

The department said there are no street lights in the area and the dirt bike did not have a headlight or reflective devices. As the dirt bike approached the Chevy’s location, the driver began to turn left, directly in the path of the bike.

The bike struck the right front door of the Chevy and the rider was ejected, according to the CHP.

Westbound Olive Drive from Roberts Lane was closed for about one hour and twenty minutes for investigation and cleanup, the department said.