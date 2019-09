WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was injured in a shooting in Wasco on Saturday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 9:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1800 block of 3rd Street after getting a report of shots fired. When they arrived, deputies found a 52-year-old man who had suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment, the department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.