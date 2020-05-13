Man in ICU with coronavirus survives, shares road to recovery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Joyce and Al Vaughn got married 52 years ago and the couple has been inseparable ever since.

They were separated by the coronavirus 54 days ago, but their confidence in a reunion remains unshaken.

Seeing each other over FaceTime was not the reunion they were praying for, but it was a start. The couple hadn’t seen each other since they first got their coronavirus prognosis.

Joyce, a 71-year-old retired preschool teacher, describes her 74-year-old husband as ‘the healthy one.’

Al Vaughn is a retired oil field electrician, an avid marathon runner and a community volunteer.

That’s why Joyce said she couldn’t believe he would be the one fighting for his life.

Al ran in the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon that day. He won his age group in that 13 mile run.

When the pair got back from their trip, they began to experience COVID-19 symptoms on March 19.

“I had the flu last year that instantly turned to pneumonia,” Joyce said. “That was a walk in the park compared to this.”

It wasn’t long until both were in the hospital.

“The list of things that was wrong with him,” Joyce said. “He had pneumonia, he has sepsis, he had pancreatitis, his kidneys have failed, his liver is recovering but in bad shape, he had c-diff, anyone of those things can take you.”

Joyce was released much sooner from the hospital, Al remained on a ventilator for weeks inside the ICU.

However, Al has made a slow and steady recovery and has been removed from the ICU and is now able to FaceTime his wife.

“I was looking forward to this conversation,” Al Vaughn said. “So we could have this update and let people know not to give up, to keep on fighting.”

Although the virus nearly took his life, Al said the universe had other plans for him.

“I’ve got a lot of people praying for me,” Al said. “I know that prayers have been answered on both ends.”

Al no longer relies on a ventilator and the couple now counts down the days until they’re reunited.

“Anytime I can get closer to my wife, I’m happy,” Al said.