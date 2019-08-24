Man in critical condition after shooting in south Bakersfield

Bakersfield police have made an arrest in an early-morning shooting at a Chevron gas station in south Bakersfield.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers were called to the scene, where two vehicles had crashed, and two men were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital. One man was suffering from minor wounds and the other critical wounds, but police say that man is currently stable.

Officers were able to locate the suspected shooter, Julio Munoz, 23, in the 11000 block of Santa Ana street in Lamont. He was taken into custody.

Police found and seized four guns in follow-up searches. Munoz is facing two counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of a concealed weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can call Bakersfield Police at 661-327-7111.