McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified on of the two people killed in a crash on Highway 99 north of Highway 46 in April.

Francisco Javier Camarena, 24, of Morgan Hill, Calif., was the passenger of a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck around 2:23 a.m. on April 24, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported in northbound lanes of Highway 99 just north of Highway 46. The vehicle that Camarena was riding in collided into the back of a semi truck, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Camarena and one other were confirmed dead. A third person suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This story may be updated as more information is released.