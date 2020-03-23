Man hospitalized with major injuries after struck by car in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in East Bakersfield Sunday night.

Bakersfield Police said it happened just after 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Mt. Vernon Ave.

According to BPD, the man was crossing the roadway inside a crosswalk, but against a red light signal.

The investigation revealed that the man driving a car had the right away with a steady green light. Officials said the driver was determined to have a suspended driver’s license.

Bakersfield Police said alcohol or drugs are not a factor in this incident.

The pedestrian suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to a local hospital, that is according to BPD.

Police said he is currently listed in a critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.