Man held for 14 months in the brutal slaying of Jose Arredondo has been released from custody

(KGET) — Roberto Gonzalez, the last person seen with slain Bakersfield businessman Jose Arredondo last year, was warmly welcomed by family and friends as he was released Tuesday from a jail in Mexico after 14 months in custody.

As reported last week a judge ruled police had obtained evidence through illicit means and tossed the case against Gonzalez. Prosecutors said they no longer had any legal basis to proceed with the case and dismissed the charges.

Arredondo’s body was found in his condo the morning of July 16, 2019, at Gardenia Complex in Cabo San Lucas. He was tortured and murdered in a brutal fashion, with his right ear mutilated, a fingernail pulled from its bed, stabbed numerous times in his back and beaten to death.

González was a longtime friend and golfing partner of Arredondo. He was arrested several days after the killing and charged with his friend’s murder.

But the judge ruled police mishandled evidence and improperly questioned a witness who was a minor at the time. Under Mexican law, a parent, guardian or psychologist must be present when a minor is interviewed by police.

Prosecutors are now back to square one. And the question remains: Who killed Jose Arredondo?