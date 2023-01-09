BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a man on suspicion of possessing stolen catalytic converters and a firearm Saturday in northeast Bakersfield, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers arrested Cirilo Ramirez, 46, of Bakersfield after a stolen property investigation in the 2300 block of Michael Street, just north of Columbus Street, the release said.

Ramirez had an active misdemeanor arrest warrant and was found to be in possession of suspected stolen catalytic converters, city property, and an inoperable .223-caliber rifle with no serial number, BPD said.

Ramirez was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property and other offenses. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.