Man found dead outside Mettler identified

The body of a man found two miles outside Mettler yesterday has been identified.

The man has been identified as Mauro Escobar, 21, a resident of Dixon, California. His body was found in the area of I-5 and South Sabodan Street. CHP officers responded to a call about the body and when they arrived they found the body.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene and homicide detectives assumed the investigation. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.