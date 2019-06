METTLER, Calif. (KGET) — A Dixon man found dead west of Interstate 5 in the Mettler area was strangled and his death is a homicide, coroner’s officials say.

Mauro Escobar, 21, was found Sunday morning on South Sabodan Street, officials say.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.